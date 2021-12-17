Winnebago EPS beats by $1.17, beats on revenue

Dec. 17, 2021 7:03 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Winnebago (NYSE:WGO): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.51 beats by $1.17; GAAP EPS of $2.90 beats by $0.68.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+51.3% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
  • Gross margin of 19.8% increased 250 basis points Y/Y.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $167.2 million for the quarter, compared to $89.3 million last year, an increase of 87.3%.
  • Revenues for the Towable segment were $651.0 million for the first quarter, up 43.1% over the prior year.
  • Revenues for the Motorhome segment were $421.5 million for the first quarter, up 30.7% from the prior year.
  • Revenues for the Marine segment were $79.3 million for the first quarter, an increase of $67.4 million compared to the same period last year.
