Darden Restaurants EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Dec. 17, 2021 7:06 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: SA News Team
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.27B (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Same-restaurant sales of +34.4% vs. +47.5% in previous quarter.
- Full year outlook: Total sales of ~$9.55 to $9.7 billion (prior:$9.4 to $9.6 billion) vs. consensus of $9.54B; same-restaurant sales vs. fiscal 2021 of 29% to 31%; approximately 35 to 40 new restaurant openings; EBITDA between $1.55 to $1.60 billion (prior: $1.54 to $1.60B); effective tax rate of ~14% and Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.35 to $7.60 (prior: $7.25 to $7.60) vs. consensus of $7.61.