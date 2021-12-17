Darden Restaurants EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.27B (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Same-restaurant sales of +34.4% vs. +47.5% in previous quarter.
  • Press Release
  • Full year outlook: Total sales of ~$9.55 to $9.7 billion (prior:$9.4 to $9.6 billion) vs. consensus of $9.54B; same-restaurant sales vs. fiscal 2021 of 29% to 31%; approximately 35 to 40 new restaurant openings; EBITDA between $1.55 to $1.60 billion (prior: $1.54 to $1.60B); effective tax rate of ~14% and Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.35 to $7.60 (prior: $7.25 to $7.60) vs. consensus of $7.61.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.