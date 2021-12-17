Coca-Cola FEMSA to acquire CVI Refrigerantes for about R$632 million

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • CVI Refrigerantes operates one bottling facility and three distribution centers in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, serving more than 13k points of sale and over 2.8M consumers.
  • On an estimated proforma 2021, CVI's volume is of ~30.9 million unit cases, not including beer.
  • The parties agreed to an all-cash transaction for an enterprise value of R$632.5 million, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • “..This transaction not only complements our footprint in the south of Brazil, it represents an additional step in our strategy to continue exploring profitable inorganic growth opportunities with the ultimate goal of generating value to our shareholders and a positive impact in the communities where we operate.” said John Santa Maria, Coca-Cola FEMSA’s (NYSE:KOF) CEO.
