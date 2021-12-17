U.S. is said undecided on further restrictions on SMIC
Dec. 17, 2021 7:11 AM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC), AMAT, LRCXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Biden administration is still undecided if it will impose further restrictions on China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International or SMIC, the country's largest chipmaker
- Officials at a meeting of various U.S. agencies yesterday discussed a proposal to toughen sales to SMIC other chipmakers, but didn't make a decision, according to a Reuters report.
- The news comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the Biden Administration could put new restrictions on the exportation of chip components to SMIC. Such moves could end up impacting the likes of chip-equipment makers such as Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by limiting what products those companies can ship to SMIC.
- The FT also reported this week that the Biden administration is said to be set to put eight Chinese companies on an investment blacklist.