Rivian Automotive is defended by analysts after earnings drop
Dec. 17, 2021 7:16 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Clark Schultz
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) falls below $100 as the company's first earnings report rattles investors. Analysts are more unfazed with several defenses of the upside already posted this morning.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says a delivery shortfall in Q4 was a supply issue for the EV maker not a demand issue. The firm reiterates an Outperform rating as it looks beyond the near-term deliveries issue. "With the popularity and consumer demand for EVs on the trucking/SUV market, we believe Rivian is in the catbird’s seat to take considerable market share in this EV arms race under its visionary CEO and founder RJ Scaringe," notes Ives.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says the 71K reservations recorded by Rivian (RIVN) through December 15 seem to have come in on the low end of expectations. Looking ahead, Jonas forecasts 18K consumer deliveries in 2022 and 12K commercial deliveries, which could support a lofty valuation. The firm keeps an Overweight rating in place.
- Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter says the firm is surprised by the selloff in RIVN, calling the current production numbers meaningless due to the low scale. Potter also says an apparently lower-than-expected capex burden for the Georgia plant should more than offset any worries about near-term production choppiness. Piper sticks with an Overweight rating.
- Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) are down 9.23% premarket to $98.82 after the earnings update.