Bridge Investment Group Holdings to acquire assets of Gorelick Brothers Capital
Dec. 17, 2021 7:19 AM ETBridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG)By: SA News Team
- Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE:BRDG) entered an agreement to acquire Gorelick Brothers Capital assets, including a portfolio of single-family homes owned by GBC-managed vehicles and a majority of GBC's asset and property management business.
- GBC is a privately held, vertically integrated investment management firm focused on investing in the single-family home rental industry.
- Bridge Investment is acquiring 60% of GBC's business, valued at $50 million in connection with the transactions.
- The company expects to fund 50% of the acquisition with cash and 50% with units of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC.