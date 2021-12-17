Bridge Investment Group Holdings to acquire assets of Gorelick Brothers Capital

  • Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE:BRDG) entered an agreement to acquire Gorelick Brothers Capital assets, including a portfolio of single-family homes owned by GBC-managed vehicles and a majority of GBC's asset and property management business.
  • GBC is a privately held, vertically integrated investment management firm focused on investing in the single-family home rental industry.
  • Bridge Investment is acquiring 60% of GBC's business, valued at $50 million in connection with the transactions.
  • The company expects to fund 50% of the acquisition with cash and 50% with units of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC.
