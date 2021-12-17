Ion Geophysical secures contract in the Middle East, LOI in East Africa
Dec. 17, 2021 7:27 AM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has won a contract with an Exploration and Production company in the Middle East and a Letter of Intent by a Ministry of Ports & Maritime Transport in East Africa for ION’s Marlin digital infrastructure.
- The contract are for the deployment and support of Marlin in multi-year contracts whose first year revenues are expected to exceed more than $10 million dollars in aggregate.
- The Letter of Intent is subject to the execution of final closing documents, which ION expects to occur in the first quarter of 2022.
- Shares are down 17.4% PM.