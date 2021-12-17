Darden Restaurants falls after higher labor costs dent profit outlook
Dec. 17, 2021 7:31 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports same-restaurant sales were up 29.3% for the Olive Garden chain in FQ2 and were 31.% higher for the LongHorn Steakhouse chain against the soft pandemic comparable. The total comp of +34.4% beat the consensus mark of +32.1%.
- Looking ahead, Darden (DRI) sees FY22 revenue of $9.55B to $9.70B vs. $9.54 consensus. EPS of $7.35 to $7.60 is anticipated vs. $7.61 consensus. The lighter EPS than anticipated is due in part to an acceleration of a commitment DRI announced earlier this year to increase the minimum hourly earnings for restaurant team members to $12, which includes income earned through gratuities. With the change, the restaurant operator expects team members will earn approximately $20 per hour on average.
- Shares of Darden (DRI) are down 3.70% premarket to $141.69 with the announcement of a CEO transition also factoring in this morning.