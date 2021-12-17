Equinox Gold to divest Mercedes Gold Mine to Bear Creek Mining for $100M

Dec. 17, 2021
  • Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine in Mexico to Bear Creek Mining Corporation for total consideration of $100M in cash,
  • The total consideration will be payable $75M on closing and $25M payable within six months of closing of the deal (24.73M shares of Bear Creek valued at ~$25M based on current trading prices; and a 2% net smelter return payable on production from Mercedes).
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 subject to approval.
  • Shares of EQX are up 2.15% PM.
