Equinox Gold to divest Mercedes Gold Mine to Bear Creek Mining for $100M
Dec. 17, 2021 7:44 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), BCEKFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine in Mexico to Bear Creek Mining Corporation for total consideration of $100M in cash,
- The total consideration will be payable $75M on closing and $25M payable within six months of closing of the deal (24.73M shares of Bear Creek valued at ~$25M based on current trading prices; and a 2% net smelter return payable on production from Mercedes).
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 subject to approval.
- Shares of EQX are up 2.15% PM.