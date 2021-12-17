Six Flags Entertainment gains after Credit Suisse points to favorable setup
Dec. 17, 2021 7:51 AM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse calls out a compelling risk-reward profile on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) as it sees a fresh start for the theme park operator under a new CEO.
- Analyst Benjamin Chaiken thinks the pendulum has swung the other way following the recent selloff. "We have also had concerns around SIX's ability to price, but at this point with the stock down 20%, that also feels baked into the stock," he notes.
- Credit Suisse boosts its rating on SIX to Outperform from Neutral and assigns a price target of $53.
- Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) are up 1.68% premarket to $39.39.
- See how SIX compares to theme park and other leisure sector peers.