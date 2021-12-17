Armada Acquisition to buy Rezolve Mobile Engagement Platform in a $2 billion deal
Dec. 17, 2021 8:19 AM ETArmada Acquisition Corp. I (AACI), AACIUBy: SA News Team
- Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) (“Armada”), a publicly-traded SPAC.
- Upon closing, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.
- The transaction is expected to result in $190 million in gross proceeds, including $150 million in trust (assuming no redemptions) and ~$40 million of additional capital from Christian Angermayer and Betsy Cohen.
- The proposed business combination values the enlarged Rezolve group at a pro forma enterprise value of ~$1.8 billion and a pro forma market capitalization of ~$2 billion.
- The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Armada and Rezolve, and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.