Armada Acquisition to buy Rezolve Mobile Engagement Platform in a $2 billion deal

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) (“Armada”), a publicly-traded SPAC.
  • Upon closing, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.
  • The transaction is expected to result in $190 million in gross proceeds, including $150 million in trust (assuming no redemptions) and ~$40 million of additional capital from Christian Angermayer and Betsy Cohen.
  • The proposed business combination values the enlarged Rezolve group at a pro forma enterprise value of ~$1.8 billion and a pro forma market capitalization of ~$2 billion.
  • The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Armada and Rezolve, and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
