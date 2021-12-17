Ashford Hospitality Trust announces portfolio occupancy of 61.6%
Dec. 17, 2021 8:41 AM ETAHTBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced November portfolio occupancy of 61.6% with an average daily rate of ~$155 resulting in RevPAR of approximately $95, down 21% from November 2019.
- Additionally, for the month of November, Hotel Net Income was $0.6 million. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the month of November was $19.2 million, a 407% increase over November 2020's Comparable Hotel EBITDA of negative $6.3 million.
- "We are pleased with our solid November results and with the speed at which the industry is bouncing back on the heels of the Delta variant," commented Rob Hays, Chief Executive Officer. "With the recovery in the lodging industry continuing to be driven by strong leisure and transient demand, we believe our diverse portfolio is well positioned to take advantage of that positive momentum."
