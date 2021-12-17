DMC Global to acquire 60% controlling stake in Arcadia for about $282 million
- Based in Vernon, California, Arcadia is a leading architectural building products manufacturer.
- Per the terms, DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to buy a 60% controlling interest in Arcadia Inc. for $282.5 million in cash and DMC stock.
- "Acquisition Expected to be Accretive to Earnings in 2022; Will Double DMC’s Consolidated Annual Sales to Nearly $500 Million, Enhance Gross Margin".
- The deal value is 8.6x Arcadia’s trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Cash portion to be financed with cash and marketable securities on DMC’s balance sheet and funds from a $150.0 million senior credit facility.
- DMC’s total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio after closing will be 2.79 based on total borrowings of $150.0 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million; total net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio will be 2.25 based on net debt of $120.8 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million.
- The closing is expected to occur prior to December 31, 2021.