Braemar Hotels & Resorts portfolio occupancy slips in November
Dec. 17, 2021 8:44 AM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:BHR) preliminary portfolio occupancy of 60.8% in November declines from 62.5% in October.
- Hotel net income of $1.2M falls from $2.3M in October; comparable hotel EBITDA of $8.3M vs. $9.8M in the previous period.
- Still, its average daily rate of approximately $349 resulting in revenue per available room of ~$212, compared with an average daily rate of ~$337 and RevPAR of $211 in the prior month.
- Q4 is "historically our weakest quarter from a seasonality perspective yet all but one of our urban properties achieved positive Hotel EBITDA as we continue to see a slow, steady improvement in business transient demand across our markets," said BHR President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.
