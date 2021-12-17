Braemar Hotels & Resorts portfolio occupancy slips in November

Dec. 17, 2021 8:44 AM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:BHR) preliminary portfolio occupancy of 60.8% in November declines from 62.5% in October.
  • Hotel net income of $1.2M falls from $2.3M in October; comparable hotel EBITDA of $8.3M vs. $9.8M in the previous period.
  • Still, its average daily rate of approximately $349 resulting in revenue per available room of ~$212, compared with an average daily rate of ~$337 and RevPAR of $211 in the prior month.
  • Q4 is "historically our weakest quarter from a seasonality perspective yet all but one of our urban properties achieved positive Hotel EBITDA as we continue to see a slow, steady improvement in business transient demand across our markets," said BHR President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.
  • Previously, (Nov. 17) Braemar Hotels & Resorts' October RevPAR rose 12%.
