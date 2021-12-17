AeroCentury drops about 2.5% on 5-for-1 forward stock split
Dec. 17, 2021 8:49 AM ETAeroCentury Corp. (ACY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA44 Comments
- AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) plans to implement a 5-for-1 forward stock split of its outstanding shares.
- Each shareholder of record as of December 30, 2021, the record date, will receive four additional shares of common stock for each share held as of the record date.
- No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the stock split.
- Payment date will be January 7, 2022 and stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on January 10, 2022.
- Company currently has ~4.42M and will have ~22.08M.
- This will increase liquidity and make it more accessible to investors.
- Shares down 2.5% during pre-market hours.