AeroCentury drops about 2.5% on 5-for-1 forward stock split

  • AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) plans to implement a 5-for-1 forward stock split of its outstanding shares.
  • Each shareholder of record as of December 30, 2021, the record date, will receive four additional shares of common stock for each share held as of the record date.
  • No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the stock split.
  • Payment date will be January 7, 2022 and stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on January 10, 2022.
  • Company currently has ~4.42M and will have ~22.08M.
  • This will increase liquidity and make it more accessible to investors.
  • Shares down 2.5% during pre-market hours.
