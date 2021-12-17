Shoe Carnival launches same-day delivery with DoorDash
Dec. 17, 2021 9:25 AM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)DASHBy: SA News Team
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) launches same-day delivery with DoorDash Drive (NYSE:DASH) in a first-of-its-kind partnership for family footwear.
- Same-day delivery is available on the company's website to all continental U.S. customers who reside within 12-miles of a Shoe Carnival location. The standard same-day delivery fee is $10, with a discounted rate of $5 for Shoe Perks members.
- “We pride ourselves on providing customers with the best shopping experience, whether they’re shopping in-store or online,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In a year when customers have come to expect order delays, we’ve managed to partner with our great vendors to keep our Shoe Carnival stores stocked with the hottest footwear on the market."
- Retail companies are increasingly offering speedier delivery for customers this holiday season. Chico's FAS recently announced a similar partnership with Walmart GoLocal for its clothing items.