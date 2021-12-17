Imperial 2022 guide - capex up ~30%, production up ~4%

Close-up of machinery in the oil sands mine in Alberta

Phototreat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Imperial (NYSE:IMO) provided 2022 capital, production, and throughput guidance ahead of the market open.
  • IMO planning for $1.4b capex next year, up from what is likely to be $1.0-1.1b of capex in 2021 (+30%); $1.1b is the official 2021 guide, YTD capex through Q3 is ~$700m.
  • Upstream production is forecast at 425k-440kb/d (433kb/d midpoint) in 2022, versus 2021 guide of 415kb/d (+4%).
  • 2022 downstream volumes are estimated between 395kb/d and 405kb/d, compared to 2021 guided volumes at 375kb/d (+7%).
  • The Company is focused on relatively small incremental investments to maximize economics at existing assets - autonomous trucks at Kearl, Sarnia products pipeline, Cold Lake solvents, etc.
  • Importantly, there was no mention of greenfield mega-project Aspen; however, Management will update the market with comprehensive plans for the business during IMO's capital markets day in March.
  • This compares to Suncor's (NYSE:SU) 2022 plans for 12% higher capex and 5% more production, and Cenovus's (NYSE:CVE) guide for 12% higher capex with a 4% production increase.
