CoStar Group expands corporate campus in Richmond, Virginia
Dec. 17, 2021 9:57 AM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CoStar Group (CSGP -0.6%) announces planned expansion of its research and technology center in Richmond, Virginia.
- The new corporate campus is expected to bring together over 3,000 employees to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and research in support of the real estate industry. Over the next five to ten years, the planned growth would make the company the largest technology company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond.
- The new facility in Richmond will centralize CoStar Group’s technology, research, operations and sales talent in a city that offers a vibrant culture of innovation, a rich pool of qualified graduates from great Virginia universities, like Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech, and an excellent quality of life.