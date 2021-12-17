Middlefield Banc expands digital banking capabilities to support customer growth
Dec. 17, 2021 10:24 AM ETMiddlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) expands its digital banking capabilities to support growing customer engagement across digital channels.
- The regional bank is implementing new digital tools with capabilities consisting of digital account opening, property and casualty insurance and fraud prevention.
- Specifically, within its digital account opening capability, the bank partners with fintech firm Finzly to digitize the entire account opening process for personal and commercial customers.
- "As customer expectations evolve, our team continues to transform our digital capabilities and grow partnerships to serve our retail and business customers," said Middlefield President and CEO Thomas Caldwell.
- Meanwhile, shares of MBCN rise 0.6% intra-day.
