Dec. 17, 2021

  • Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) expands its digital banking capabilities to support growing customer engagement across digital channels.
  • The regional bank is implementing new digital tools with capabilities consisting of digital account opening, property and casualty insurance and fraud prevention.
  • Specifically, within its digital account opening capability, the bank partners with fintech firm Finzly to digitize the entire account opening process for personal and commercial customers.
  • "As customer expectations evolve, our team continues to transform our digital capabilities and grow partnerships to serve our retail and business customers," said Middlefield President and CEO Thomas Caldwell.
  • Meanwhile, shares of MBCN rise 0.6% intra-day.
  • Previously, (Nov. 9) Middlefield Banc raised its quarterly dividend by 6%.
