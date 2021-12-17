Alzamend says Alzheimer’s drug was equivalent to current therapy in early study
Dec. 17, 2021 10:23 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Disclosing topline data from a Phase 1 trial for AL001, the company’s experimental therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, Alzamend Neuro (ALZN +11.5%) said that the oral lithium-delivery system was equivalent to the currently marketed lithium carbonate products.
- In its first-in-human trial, the subjects had received a single dose of AL001 containing lithium which was equivalent to 150 mg lithium carbonate, a dose considered as appropriate for Alzheimer’s treatment when administered three times daily.
- According to the data, both compounds seemed equivalent with similar shapes in lithium plasma concentration versus time curves, the company said, adding that their safety profiles were also benign.
- Given the pharmacokinetic similarity between the drug and marketed immediate-release lithium carbonate products, the company said it is likely to dose Alzheimer’s patients in the planned mid-stage multiple ascending dose safety study with AL001 three times daily.
Despite the recent selloff, Alzamend (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares rallied early this week as investor interest on the biotech surged on social media.