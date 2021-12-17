Citi midstream call - Targa up, Williams down

  • The Williams Co (NYSE:WMB) taken from buy to hold on valuation, as Citi's Timm Schneider sees a 10% total return from here, with the Company trading at 25x his 2021e earnings forecast.
  • Conversely, Targa (NYSE:TRGP) initiated at buy with potential for 20% outperformance versus WMB over the coming 12 months, as EBITDA forecasts are revised higher by street.
  • With TRGP shares down 10% in the past two weeks (+88% ytd), and given over-exposure to the Permian, Citi thinks now is the time to buy; WMB up 26% YTD.
  • With activity in the US onshore moving higher, 2022 will show improved operations for both companies; however, after banner years, it's less clear if the stocks can repeat the success of 2021.
