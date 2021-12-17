Deutsche Bank closes Sell idea on Robinhood after stock drops
- Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell closes out the firm's Sell Idea on Robinhood Markets (HOOD +1.8%) after the stock dropped 37% since Deutsche's catalyst call hedged with Buy-rated Charles Schwab (SCHW -0.9%).
- Bedell rates Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) a Hold with a $17 price target, cutting it from $32 previously, and keeps Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) as top pick in his coverage. (Price target cut added at 11:48 AM ET.)
- The trade achieved its objective "much earlier than expected," Bedell wrote, with the trade up 40% since initiating it on Nov. 19.
- The analyst now sees greater risk of upward movement in HOOD stock if longer-term investors see the weak price as a good entry point if the company's tradeable cryptocurrencies surge.
- Robinhood (HOOD) shares, recently trading at $18.44, sold for $38 in its July 28 IPO and touched as high as $85 on Aug. 4. See the gap between Robinhood and Schwab (SCHW) in the graph below.
- On a separate topic, Robinhood (HOOD) officially rolls out its cryptocurrency gifting feature. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported the potential new feature, citing code discovered in the beta version of its iPhone app.