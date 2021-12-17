Barcap bullish on infrastructure - MLM to buy

Dec. 17, 2021 10:47 AM ETMLMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Bulldozer (loader) working in the marble quarry

Fotolgart/E+ via Getty Images

  • With the upgrade of Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM) to buy, Barclay's now has 70% of the sector buy rated, given the "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for the construction materials sector.
  • The analyst thinks infrastructure spend comes earlier than street expectation (2h 2022 vs street 2023+) and thinks that numbers need to come up across the street, making current elevated valuations less concerning.
  • Interestingly, the analyst is below street near term (2022), but above street long term (2023+), as Barclays sees ramp up costs taking down street profitability expectations next year.
  • With energy prices breaking records globally, and metals prices marching higher despite the Fed, it will be interesting to monitor the Government's willingness to spike construction materials prices in the 2h of 2022.
