Canadian oils - Bonterra guides to 50%+ free cash flow yield in 2022
Dec. 17, 2021 11:56 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNEFF)IMO, CVE, SU, CNQBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- With shares down 30%+ following recent weakness in oil prices, Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) is out with 2022 guidance today, highlighting the ability to generate more than half the Company's market cap in free cash flow next year at spot commodity prices.
- December production for BNEFF is planned to be up 32%, relative to average 2020 production; however, slowing production growth in 2022 (guided +5%), will allow for reduced spend, with the $60m in planned capex well covered by operating cash flow.
- Bonterra had a bumpy ride throughout the pandemic, stopping the dividend and fighting off a hostile takeover; as a result the Board has been non-committal about shareholder returns, stating that after paying down debt in 2022, Management will decide whether to spend on growth capex or return cash to shareholders.
- Having watched the Company grow rapidly into the oil price crash, and seen its shares fall 98% from peak to trough, analysts might hope for Management to re-establish a stable and growing dividend, while buying back stock, as large-cap Canadian like (NYSE:SU) (NYSE:CNQ) (NYSE:IMO) (NYSE:CVE) have elected, rather than attempting to return to rapid production growth.