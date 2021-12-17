Canadian oils - Bonterra guides to 50%+ free cash flow yield in 2022

Dec. 17, 2021 11:56 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNEFF)IMO, CVE, SU, CNQBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • With shares down 30%+ following recent weakness in oil prices, Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) is out with 2022 guidance today, highlighting the ability to generate more than half the Company's market cap in free cash flow next year at spot commodity prices.
  • December production for BNEFF is planned to be up 32%, relative to average 2020 production; however, slowing production growth in 2022 (guided +5%), will allow for reduced spend, with the $60m in planned capex well covered by operating cash flow.
  • Bonterra had a bumpy ride throughout the pandemic, stopping the dividend and fighting off a hostile takeover; as a result the Board has been non-committal about shareholder returns, stating that after paying down debt in 2022, Management will decide whether to spend on growth capex or return cash to shareholders.
  • Having watched the Company grow rapidly into the oil price crash, and seen its shares fall 98% from peak to trough, analysts might hope for Management to re-establish a stable and growing dividend, while buying back stock, as large-cap Canadian like (NYSE:SU) (NYSE:CNQ) (NYSE:IMO) (NYSE:CVE) have elected, rather than attempting to return to rapid production growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.