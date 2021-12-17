Vor Biopharma granted FDA’s orphan drug designation for leukemia drug
Dec. 17, 2021 12:27 PM ETVor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Vor Biopharma (VOR +10.3%) is trading higher after the FDA announced it has granted orphan drug designation for a gene-edited product candidate developed by the company for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The federal agency identified the treatment with the generic name “allogeneic CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) therapy product lacking the CD33 protein.”
- With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions. In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval for the treatment.
- In H1 2022, Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) plans to report initial data for its lead asset VOR33 from a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with AML.