General Motors begins delivering electric Hummers and EV delivery vans

Dec. 17, 2021 12:31 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • General Motors Company (GM -5.5%) says a new era has begun for the automaker with deliveries out on the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle. Both those electric vehicles were built on the Ultium Platform, which is called the foundation for GM's all-electric future.
  • GM says the Ultium Platform will be able to make nearly every type of vehicle across brands and will allow third-party licensing of its EV technology, co-development agreements and partnerships.
  • GM's next-gen Hummer lists for $113K and is the second all-electric pickup on the market after Rivian's R1T. The first 500 BrightDrop vans are going to FedEx.
  • Shares of GM are having a rough session after Cruise CEO Dan Ammann stepped down. In comments today, GM says the departure has no impact on the target for the robotaxi launch.
  • Read Seeking Alpha author JR Research's breakdown on the upside for GM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.