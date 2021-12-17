General Motors begins delivering electric Hummers and EV delivery vans
Dec. 17, 2021 12:31 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- General Motors Company (GM -5.5%) says a new era has begun for the automaker with deliveries out on the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle. Both those electric vehicles were built on the Ultium Platform, which is called the foundation for GM's all-electric future.
- GM says the Ultium Platform will be able to make nearly every type of vehicle across brands and will allow third-party licensing of its EV technology, co-development agreements and partnerships.
- GM's next-gen Hummer lists for $113K and is the second all-electric pickup on the market after Rivian's R1T. The first 500 BrightDrop vans are going to FedEx.
- Shares of GM are having a rough session after Cruise CEO Dan Ammann stepped down. In comments today, GM says the departure has no impact on the target for the robotaxi launch.
