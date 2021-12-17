Twitter rises as dip buyers circle social network's stock

Dec. 17, 2021 1:50 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)MSFTBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor21 Comments

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up more than 1% on Friday to $43.65 as shares sit near a 52-week low.
  • Twitter shares have declined nearly 28% over the past six months, as investors have started to flock to companies with predictable cash-flows, moving away from high-growth technology companies.
  • More than 8 million shares of Twitter (TWTR) have changed hands on Friday, compared to an average daily volume of just over 16.2 million.
  • On Friday, it was announced that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will replace Twitter (TWTR) in the Intercontinental Exchange NYSE FANG+ index. The move will happen prior to the market open on December 20, as part of the December 2021 quarterly rebalancing.
