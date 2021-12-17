Rumble SPAC nears session highs after adding live chat to app

Dec. 17, 2021 3:31 PM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI), DWACBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor19 Comments

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC CF Acquisition II (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed earlier month to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, climbed 2.1% and neared sessions highs, after the company tweeted that its app includes live chat.
  • Rumble's iOS app now includes live chat in the latest App store, release, "far ahead" of schedule, Rumble tweeted.
  • CFVI gained earlier this week after Trump's social media company, which is also going public through SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), confirmed a partnership with Rumble.
  • Trump Media & Technology Group said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.
  • The Rumble SPAC deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Yesterday, Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition drops after report of lawsuit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.