Rumble SPAC nears session highs after adding live chat to app
Dec. 17, 2021 3:31 PM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI), DWACBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor19 Comments
- SPAC CF Acquisition II (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed earlier month to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, climbed 2.1% and neared sessions highs, after the company tweeted that its app includes live chat.
- Rumble's iOS app now includes live chat in the latest App store, release, "far ahead" of schedule, Rumble tweeted.
- CFVI gained earlier this week after Trump's social media company, which is also going public through SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), confirmed a partnership with Rumble.
- Trump Media & Technology Group said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.
- The Rumble SPAC deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- Yesterday, Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition drops after report of lawsuit.