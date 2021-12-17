S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 finished the trading week towards the downside. Additionally, according to latest Refinitiv fund-flows report it shows that equity ETFs injected $15.9B in weekly inflows to the market, which is the group's eleventh straight week of inflows.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed out the week in the red, -2.31% and is +24.76% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on December 3rd to the close of December 10th.
- #1: Health Care, +2.45% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +2.48%.
- #2: Real Estate, +1.61% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +1.77%.
- #3: Utilities, +1.21% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +1.25%.
- #4: Consumer Staples, +1.19% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +1.35%.
- #5: Materials, -0.80% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.75%.
- #6: Communication Services, -1.28% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -0.29%.
- #7: Financials, -1.31% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -1.24%.
- #8: Industrials, -2.77% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -2.74%.
- #9: Information Technology, -4.04% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -4.08%.
- #10: Consumer Discretionary, -4.31% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -4.71%.
- #11: Energy, -5.08% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -5.02%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.