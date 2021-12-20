Streaming media: Wells Fargo pits bulls against bears to find picks
- A unique project at Wells Fargo assigns two teams to the streaming media space - one for the bull case, one for the bear case - to see what conclusions and picks can be drawn from the exercise.
- "Pretty much every media company is now a streaming company, too. But should they be?" analyst Steven Cahall and team write. "The last few years have seen the ubiquitous launch of the "+", and more recently, we think investors have grown far more suspect whether streaming can create value."
- The question ultimately turns on whether you believe the streaming "pie" is growing rapidly - or not.
- The bull case on streaming suggests that a bigger total addressable market means higher content value, the bank says - and it looks to Facebook (FB; nearly 2 billion daily active users and 3 billion monthly active users) as an indication for the size of the video-enabled market.
- The result is a market evolution that creates "far more consumer dollars" for video, just as the U.S. channel universe expanded through cable in the 1990s (and culminating in a TAM expansion of sevenfold over about 30 years).
- The structure of the current market favors distribution over content, but content drives the demand, Wells Fargo's bull case says (just look at music, where value has accrued to content ownership and the labels are now worth more than $120 billion).
- The top five streaming services are nearing $100 billion collective annual spending on content. "Thus, the current dips in names like AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV), Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) and ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) are missing the fact that even if the number of streaming platforms needs to decrease, the suppliers are still investing in content and thus creating asset value."
- The bear case sees more of a "winner-take-most" situation, pointing out that "Internet and mobile-based industries tend to favor first movers, who become incumbents and are well capitalized to grow market share (e.g. search, social media, rideshare)."
- That case sets up well for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which makes up 36% of streaming subs and 66% of the subscription revenues and is "the only healthy margin business, for now." Who else seems that committed? Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wells Fargo says.
- "In a few years we think Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Warner Brothers Discovery (DISCA, T) and Amazon (AMZN) will occupy 80% of the streaming market and will crowd out smaller players, leaving them with uneconomical businesses."
- The bank's bull case conclusion aims to emulate the "good bank/bad bank" strategy from financial names. Sell-offs in names like ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) show the persistent worry that good money is going after bad, but "we think the biggest problem is that Media stocks are traditional/streaming hybrids, and that creates a muddled strategy and lowers earnings visibility."
- Those stocks should separate the "bad banks" - linear networks - from the good banks (studios and direct-to-consumer assets), to create price discovery and spur consolidation. And that's an "especially attractive" path for ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA), which could be worth around 120% more under such a scenario.
- Investors are skewing more to the bear case, though, Wells Fargo says. And that shows a preference for scale players like Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (DISCA, T) based on content spend. It expects those firms will have 2025 share of DTC subs of 28%, 27% and 12% respectively, with Amazon.com (AMZN) at 15%.
- There's an opportunity for values to more closely reflect that proportionality, Wells Fargo's bear case says - and on that basis, Disney (DIS) and Discovery (DISCA) are undervalued by about 102% and 128% respectively, and "we like Netflix (NFLX) on any pullback, but there's less alpha as the favorite."