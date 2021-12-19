Broadcast TV share flags as gaming makes gains in Nielsen TV Gauge
- Broadcast television used the fall season to grow its share of total television viewing for the past couple of months, pulling even with streaming. But while a holiday month meant more TV time in general, it also meant lots of students spending time at home - and more time playing games.
- Broadcast TV shed a point of share in November, and that point went to the "Other" usage category that includes videogames, according to "The Gauge" from Nielsen, its monthly macro look at TV delivery platforms.
- Streaming had been tied with broadcast at 28% share, but broadcast drops back to 27%, and "Other" (including uses like watching video discs along with gaming) moves up to 7%. Cable share remained flat at 37%:
- Broadcast continued to benefit from sports viewing (up 7%), but saw dips in general drama (-12%) and in sitcoms (-7%), according to Nielsen.
- Of that 28% share taken by streamers, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) continued to lead with 7% overall, and the main mover was Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), which moved up to 2% of overall share from 1%. Disney boosted its viewing time 20% with thanks from the school vacation time and the month's debuts of Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
- Behind Netflix's 7% was YouTube/YouTube TV (GOOG, GOOGL) at 6%; Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) at 3%; and Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 2%. Like Disney+, with which it's tied in share, Prime Video saw a month-over-month boost in total minutes (of 8%).
- "Other streaming" (including linear streamers like Spectrum (NASDAQ:CHTR), DirecTV (NYSE:T) and Sling TV (NASDAQ:DISH)) held steady at a combined 9% share.
- Pay TV distributors: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), DirecTV/U-verse (T), Dish Network (DISH), Verizon FiOS (NYSE:VZ), Optimum/Suddenlink (NYSE:ATUS), Atlantic Broadband (OTCPK:CGEAF), Sparklight (NYSE:CABO).
- Relevant local broadcast tickers: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA), E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP). National broadcasters: ABC (DIS), NBC (CMCSA), CBS (VIAC, VIACA), Fox (FOX, FOXA). And some ad-tech names tied to connected TV: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM), Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).