Verso to be acquired by Billerudkorsnäs for ~$825M

  • Verso (NYSE:VRS) inks merger agreement under which BillerudKorsnäs AB will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for $27 per share in cash, or ~$825M.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
  • In making this acquisition, BillerudKorsnäs recognizes that Verso's strategic assets are positioned in a region with abundant and cost-effective fiber supply suitable for production of premium packaging materials.
  • Verso's location also presents favorable export opportunities to both Asia and Europe.
  • The acquisition will be primarily financed through increased debt and operating cash flow.
