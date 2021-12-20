Verso to be acquired by Billerudkorsnäs for ~$825M
Dec. 20, 2021 2:00 AM ETVerso Corporation (VRS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Verso (NYSE:VRS) inks merger agreement under which BillerudKorsnäs AB will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for $27 per share in cash, or ~$825M.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- In making this acquisition, BillerudKorsnäs recognizes that Verso's strategic assets are positioned in a region with abundant and cost-effective fiber supply suitable for production of premium packaging materials.
- Verso's location also presents favorable export opportunities to both Asia and Europe.
- The acquisition will be primarily financed through increased debt and operating cash flow.