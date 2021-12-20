Daqo New Energy's subsidiary inks strategic cooperation pact with Baotou city for future projects
Dec. 20, 2021 4:58 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Xinjiang Daqo, subsidiary of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Baotou city, in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, for its future projects related to polysilicon, silicon metal and silicone.
- Under the pact, Xinjiang Daqo plans to build polysilicon projects for the solar industry with a total annual production capacity of 200,000 Metric Tons (MT), polysilicon projects for the semiconductor industry with a total annual capacity of 21,000 MT, silicon metal projects with a total annual capacity of 300,000 MT and silicone projects with a total annual capacity of 200,000 MT in Baotou city.
- The projects will be conducted in two phases with first phase to commence construction in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, and it consists of a 100,000 MT polysilicon project for the solar industry and a 1,000 MT polysilicon project for the semiconductor industry with an estimated total investment of RMB8.55 billion.
- The plan and time table for the second phase will be determined later.
- Under the terms, Xinjiang Daqo will enjoy favorable electricity rate and other relevant preferential treatment.
- Additionally, at the executional level, Xinjiang Daqo has entered into a project investment agreement with the government of the Jiuyuan District of Baotou City for polysilicon projects and a letter of investment intent with the government of Guyang County of Baotou City for metal silicon and silicone projects.