Kennedy Wilson buys premier office campus on the South Coast of the UK for $81M

Dec. 20, 2021 5:19 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has acquired Forum, a wholly-owned institutional-quality office campus, for $81M.
  • Located on the South Coast of the UK, midway between Southampton and Portsmouth, the Forum includes 252K square feet of office space across five buildings on a picturesque 30-acre site with lakes, trails, and lush landscaping.
  • The office acquisition was completed at a 6.3% cap rate with 85% occupancy.
  • An adjacent 11-acre vacant parcel is also approved for a future mixed-use development including the potential to build light industrial space, which continues to be in very short supply.
  • Developed between 2001 and 2007, the five buildings are part of the Solent Business Park, a mixed-use project that includes over 1 million square feet of offices sits over 130 acres.
