Global Tech Industries agrees to acquire Classroom Salon Holdings
Dec. 20, 2021 5:47 AM ET Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (GTII) By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Global Tech Industries Group (OTCQB:GTII) to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings.
- Both parties had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
- In consideration of the acquisition of Classroom Salon Holdings, GTII will issue 10M shares of the company’s common stock.
- Classroom Salon Holdings is a Delaware limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring Classroom Salon, LLC. Its’s software uses algorithms aimed at observing and understanding students’ reactions as they study materials.
- The deal is expected to occur within 30 days.