Global Tech Industries agrees to acquire Classroom Salon Holdings

  • Global Tech Industries Group (OTCQB:GTII) to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings.
  • Both parties had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
  • In consideration of the acquisition of Classroom Salon Holdings, GTII will issue 10M shares of the company’s common stock.
  • Classroom Salon Holdings is a Delaware limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring Classroom Salon, LLC. Its’s software uses algorithms aimed at observing and understanding students’ reactions as they study materials.
  • The deal is expected to occur within 30 days.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.