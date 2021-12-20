Lundin Mining agrees to buy Josemaria for C$625M
Dec. 20, 2021 6:21 AM ETJosemaria Resources Inc. (JOSMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Josemaria Resources (OTCQB:JOSMF) has entered into a binding agreement with Lundin Mining, whereby latter will acquire all of outstanding common shares of Josemaria.
- Lundin Mining has the technical, development, operating and financial capabilities to advance Josemaria as one of the world's next copper producers, further enhancing its top tier potential and is committed to the highest standards of ESG and will be a responsible steward for all Josemaria stakeholders.
- Under the terms, Josemaria shareholders will receive total consideration of approximately C$625M on a fully diluted basis, representing C$1.60 per Josemaria common share, as either (i) C$1.60 in cash or (ii) 0.1487 Lundin Mining shares, with option to select cash or Lundin Mining shares, subject to proration, without any financing conditions.
- The consideration represents a premium of 31% and immediate and attractive premium of 29% to Josemaria's 10-day VWAP on the TSX for Josemaria shareholders.
- Pursuant to closure, Josemaria shareholders are expected to own ~5% of Lundin Mining, on a fully diluted basis.
- Lundin Mining has agreed to provide the company with a loan in the principal amount of $100M to fund anticipated activities of the company between the date of execution of the arrangement agreement and closing of the deal.
- The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, subject to court-approved plan of arrangement and other customary closing conditions.