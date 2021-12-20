Forafric to go public via a SPAC deal at $300 million valuation
Dec. 20, 2021 6:48 AM ETGlobis Acquisition Corp. (GLAQ), GLAQUBy: SA News Team
- Forafric, a leading African agribusiness, to go public in SPAC deal via Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ). Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
- Forafric provides entire agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. It is first African agribusiness company to list on a U.S. exchange.
- The Pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is approximately $300 million.
- The transaction is approved by Globis's board of directors and the independent members of Forafric's board and is subject to necessary approvals.
- Existing Globis stockholders who don't exercise their redemption rights will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.