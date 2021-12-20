Novavax jumps 11%, sees COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to EU in Q1 2022 - Reuters
Dec. 20, 2021 6:52 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) expects to start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union (EU) in Q1 2022, Reuters reports.
- NVAX extends Friday's rally, up 10.9% premarket after the WHO gave its coronavirus shot emergency-use status.
- The EMA's human medicines committee met today to decide on the approval of Novavax's shot. The EU Commission and the U.S. biotech had no immediate comment.
- If approved, the two-dose vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, would be the fifth COVID-19 shot to be brought on to the EU market.
- The EU has already signed a deal to buy up to 200M doses of the two-shot vaccine pending approval.
- Indonesia and Philippines have already authorized Novavax's shot. The company has filed for first approval of its shot in the Japan.
- The company has also said it is "evaluating its vaccine against the Omicron variant" and working on an Omicron-specific version.