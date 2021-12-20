Novavax jumps 11%, sees COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to EU in Q1 2022 - Reuters

Dec. 20, 2021 6:52 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments

Coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

jonathanfilskov-photography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) expects to start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union (EU) in Q1 2022, Reuters reports.
  • NVAX extends Friday's rally, up 10.9% premarket after the WHO gave its coronavirus shot emergency-use status.
  • The EMA's human medicines committee met today to decide on the approval of Novavax's shot. The EU Commission and the U.S. biotech had no immediate comment.
  • If approved, the two-dose vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, would be the fifth COVID-19 shot to be brought on to the EU market.
  • The EU has already signed a deal to buy up to 200M doses of the two-shot vaccine pending approval.
  • Indonesia and Philippines have already authorized Novavax's shot. The company has filed for first approval of its shot in the Japan.
  • The company has also said it is "evaluating its vaccine against the Omicron variant" and working on an Omicron-specific version. has authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as booster shot
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.