Shoe Carnival approves new share buyback plan of up to $50M
Dec. 20, 2021 7:11 AM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On December 15, 2021, the Board of Directors of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50 million of the company’s outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2022.
- The new buyback program replaces an existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 15, 2020, and will expire in accordance with its terms on December 31, 2021.
- Additional purchases may be made under the existing share repurchase program prior to its expiration.
- The company intends to fund the share repurchase program from cash on hand and any shares acquired will be available for stock-based compensation awards and other corporate purposes.
- Concurrently, Shoe Carnival declares $0.07 dividend.