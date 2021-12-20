Shoe Carnival approves new share buyback plan of up to $50M

Dec. 20, 2021 7:11 AM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • On December 15, 2021, the Board of Directors of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50 million of the company’s outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2022.
  • The new buyback program replaces an existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 15, 2020, and will expire in accordance with its terms on December 31, 2021.
  • Additional purchases may be made under the existing share repurchase program prior to its expiration.
  • The company intends to fund the share repurchase program from cash on hand and any shares acquired will be available for stock-based compensation awards and other corporate purposes.
  • Concurrently, Shoe Carnival declares $0.07 dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.