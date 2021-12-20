Biogen halves price of Alzheimer’s drug in U.S.
Dec. 20, 2021 7:23 AM ET
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced a nearly 50% price reduction for its newly approved medicine for Alzheimer's disease, Aduhelm. In reaction, the company shares have added ~3.4% in the pre-market.
- With biotech halving the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) 100 mg/mL injection, the annual cost at the maintenance dose (10 mg/kg) of the drug in the U.S. will now be $28,200 for a patient with an average weight. The company expects about 50,000 new patients will start the treatment in 2022.
- In addition, Biogen (BIIB) disclosed its plans to implement a range of cost-containment measures as the delayed uptake of Aduhelm revenue and generics for multiple sclerosis therapies hurt its top line.
- The cost-cutting measures are anticipated to yield nearly $500M in annualized savings, part of which will be offset by investments in its pipeline and strategic initiatives, Biogen (BIIB) said. More details of cost reduction measures are expected in Q1 2022.
- Developed in partnership with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), Biogen (BIIB) won FDA approval for Aduhelm in June this year.