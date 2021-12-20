Griffon to acquire Hunter Fan from MidOcean Partners for $845M
Dec. 20, 2021 7:31 AM ETGriffon Corporation (GFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) through its subsidiary The AMES agrees to acquire Hunter Fan Company, a market leader in residential ceiling, commercial, and industrial fans, from MidOcean Partners for $845M.
- The addition of Hunter marks another milestone in Griffon’s portfolio repositioning to further enhance growth and increase value to shareholders.
- The acquisition of Hunter will be financed through cash on hand, availability under Griffon’s revolving credit facility, and through committed debt financing expected to be in the form of a Term Loan B facility.
- The transaction expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.
- Griffon expects Hunter to contribute $400M in revenue and $90M of EBITDA, excluding synergies, resulting in earnings accretion of at least $0.50/share.
- The deal is expected to close by the end of January 2022.