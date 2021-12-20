Vision Marine Technologies announces share buyback plan

Time for a Stock Buyback Share Repurchase Clock 3d Illustration

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vision Marine Technologies' (NASDAQ:VMAR) board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company's common shares.
  • The repurchase program will be funded using the Company’s working capital.
  • The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
  • "We believe that our shares represent a unique value driven opportunity, as the boating industry is at a critical inflection point regarding the transition to clean, cost effective zero carbon emission watercraft. Our disruptive technology puts Vision Marine at the forefront of this timely movement,” stated Alan Gaines, Chairman of the Board of the Company.
