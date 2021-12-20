MediWound reports positive initial data from Phase 2 EscharEx study in chronic, hard to heal wounds
Dec. 20, 2021 MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announces positive initial data from seven of the maximum fifteen patients in its ongoing Phase 2 pharmacology study of EscharEx, the company’s next-generation enzymatic debridement agent under development for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds.
- Shares up 2.5% premarket at $2.50.
- Following treatment of seven patients with either diabetic foot ulcers or venous leg ulcers, EscharEx demonstrated safe and effective debridement of lower leg ulcer within a few daily applications.
- In addition, evaluation of wounds’ tissue samples (biopsies) and fluorescence images, indicated reduction of biofilm and bacterial load following the treatment with EscharEx.
- The company expects to share the full data set from this study in H1 2022.
- In two completed phase 2 trials, EscharEx was well-tolerated and demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds with only few daily applications.