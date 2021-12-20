Evoqua Water to acquire renal business from Steris for $196.3M
Dec. 20, 2021 7:43 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), STEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) has agreed to acquire the assets of the renal business historically operated by Mar Cor Purification and Cantel Medical, subsidiaries of STERIS (NYSE:STE) for $196.3M.
- Mar Cor headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, with 27 service and regeneration facilities in the United States and Canada is a leading manufacturer and servicer of medical water, commercial and industrial solutions in North America and will expand Evoqua's service footprint and further its reach into the healthcare vertical market.
- The acquisition will strengthen Evoqua's offerings in medical water purification systems and aftermarket services.
- The business is expected to generate annualized revenues of approximately $180 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $27 million before synergies.
- Pursuant to the closure, the business will be part of Evoqua's Integrated Solutions and Services segment.
- The purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash and proceeds from the revolving credit facility.
- The transaction is anticipated to close during Evoqua's second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ends March 31, 2022.