Provention Bio names Christina Yi as COO, Benedict Osorio Chief Quality Officer
Dec. 20, 2021 7:56 AM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) has appointed Christina Yi as Chief Operations Officer and Benedict Osorio as Chief Quality Officer, responsible for all aspects of quality.
- Ms. Yi most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Vaxxinity developing vaccines for neurological disorders and prevalent chronic disorders.
- Mr. Osorio was Chief Operating Officer at Progenics Pharmaceuticals.
- In connection with the hiring of Ms. Yi, the board of the company approved the grant to Ms. Yi of a stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of the company's common stock.
- The stock option was granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $5.88.
- 50% of the options will vest based on the achievement of certain performance based milestones and the remaining 50% of the options will vest in equal annual installments of 12.5% beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, so that 50% of the award will be fully vested on the four year anniversary of the grant date.