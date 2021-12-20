Provention Bio names Christina Yi as COO, Benedict Osorio Chief Quality Officer

Dec. 20, 2021 7:56 AM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) has appointed Christina Yi as Chief Operations Officer and Benedict Osorio as Chief Quality Officer, responsible for all aspects of quality.
  • Ms. Yi most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Vaxxinity developing vaccines for neurological disorders and prevalent chronic disorders.
  • Mr. Osorio was Chief Operating Officer at Progenics Pharmaceuticals.
  • In connection with the hiring of Ms. Yi, the board of the company approved the grant to Ms. Yi of a stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of the company's common stock.
  • The stock option was granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $5.88.
  • 50% of the options will vest based on the achievement of certain performance based milestones and the remaining 50% of the options will vest in equal annual installments of 12.5% beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, so that 50% of the award will be fully vested on the four year anniversary of the grant date.
