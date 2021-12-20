Lineage jumps 11% on collaboration with Genentech in ocular disorders
Dec. 20, 2021
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) gains 11.3% premarket after entering into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and its unit Genentech, for the development and commercialization of a retinal pigment epithelium cell therapy for the treatment of ocular disorders.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Lineage will receive an upfront payment of $50M, and is eligible to receive up to $620M in milestone payments, in addition to tiered double- digit royalties.
- Genentech will assume responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of Lineage’s OpRegen program, which currently is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy.
- Lineage will complete activities related to the ongoing clinical study, and perform certain manufacturing activities.