Intermap Technologies secures prime contract from the U.S. Air Force
Dec. 20, 2021
- Intermap Technologies (OTCQX:ITMSF) won a new prime contract with the U.S. Air Force to support the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in its development of navigation solutions for GPS-denied environments.
- Under this prime contract, Intermap will provide relevant data, operational experience, applied technology, low-latency collection and processing capabilities, engineering and scientific support.
- AFRL will leverage Intermap (OTC:ITMFS)'s proprietary data and technology to achieve assured positioning, navigation, and timing for air, ground, space, near-space, and airborne systems.
- This is Intermap's eighth government contract of 2021.