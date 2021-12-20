Intermap Technologies secures prime contract from the U.S. Air Force

  • Intermap Technologies (OTCQX:ITMSF) won a new prime contract with the U.S. Air Force to support the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in its development of navigation solutions for GPS-denied environments.
  • Under this prime contract, Intermap will provide relevant data, operational experience, applied technology, low-latency collection and processing capabilities, engineering and scientific support.
  • AFRL will leverage Intermap (OTC:ITMFS)'s proprietary data and technology to achieve assured positioning, navigation, and timing for air, ground, space, near-space, and airborne systems.
  • This is Intermap's eighth government contract of 2021.
