Krispy Kreme raises guidance after passing on inflation costs to customers
Dec. 20, 2021
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) boosts guidance after pointing to strong momentum in Q4.
- The restaurant operators says it now sees full-year revenue of $1.37B to $1.39B vs. $1.34B to $1.38B prior view and $1.37B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is seen coming in at $182M to $187M vs. $178M to $185M prior view. Net income of $65M to $68M is anticipated.
- DNUT says the U.S. and international businesses have both contributed significantly to growth in Q4 quarter. Crucially, DNUT has been able to successfully pass through price increases in the U.S. in September and November to address the inflation pressure that it is seeing.
- Looking at long-term targets, Krispy Kreme sees organic revenue growth of 9% to 11% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% to 14%.
- Shares of DNUT are up 1.55% premarket to $17.45.
