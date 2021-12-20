Beyond Meat plans to build R&D center in Shanghai as part of global expansion strategy

Dec. 20, 2021 8:51 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Shanghai, China map

pawel.gaul/E+ via Getty Images

  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announces that it has finalized the lease for a new research and development center in Shanghai. The company says the investment is part of its larger global expansion strategy.
  • The facility will be BYND's first dedicated R&D facility outside of the United States and serve as a hub for innovation. The new R&D center will be equipped with what the company calls state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge lab facilities, including a pilot lab and sensory testing capabilities.
  • Beyond Meat (BYND) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
