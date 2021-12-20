BNY Mellon expands pact with SNB Capital to launch data management solution in Saudi Arabia
Dec. 20, 2021 9:01 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) expands its collaboration with SNB Capital to launch data management solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help build a capital markets ecosystem.
- Building on its recent alliance to deliver securities capabilities, SNB Capital will deploy BNY Mellon's (BK) data platform within its IT infrastructure in the Kingdom.
- BNY Mellon's (BK) will offer SNB Capital's clients in the Kingdom opportunities to improve their performance through enhanced data flows, the company says.
- "As capital markets shift towards a digital future, we are delighted to further our alliance with SNB Capital by providing a future-ready data analytics solution to help build the leading global capital markets infrastructure in the Kingdom and drive growth," said BNY Mellon Chief Growth Officer Akash Shah.
- Meanwhile, shares of BK slip 1.1% in pre-market trading.
