BNY Mellon expands pact with SNB Capital to launch data management solution in Saudi Arabia

Dec. 20, 2021 9:01 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

BNY Mellon Center

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) expands its collaboration with SNB Capital to launch data management solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help build a capital markets ecosystem.
  • Building on its recent alliance to deliver securities capabilities, SNB Capital will deploy BNY Mellon's (BK) data platform within its IT infrastructure in the Kingdom.
  • BNY Mellon's (BK) will offer SNB Capital's clients in the Kingdom opportunities to improve their performance through enhanced data flows, the company says.
  • "As capital markets shift towards a digital future, we are delighted to further our alliance with SNB Capital by providing a future-ready data analytics solution to help build the leading global capital markets infrastructure in the Kingdom and drive growth," said BNY Mellon Chief Growth Officer Akash Shah.
  • Meanwhile, shares of BK slip 1.1% in pre-market trading.
  • Previously, (Dec. 2) BNY Mellon will acquire a direct indexing solutions provider.
